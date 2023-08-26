Rinku Singh Shares Emotional Picture With Parents Wearing India Jersey After Ireland Tour

Young Indian cricket team batter Rinku Singh impressed the selectors with his excellent batting performance for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League 2023 and hence received a maiden India call-up. Rinku made his debut against Ireland in the first T20I played at the Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin. Singh didn't get a chance to bat in the opening match of the series but played an explosive knock of 38 runs off 21 balls.

3 things you need to know

Rinku Singh played many memorable innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023

Rinku scored a total of 474 runs from 14 matches in the IPL 2023

Rinku Singh scored runs at an average of 59.25, whereas his strike rate of 149.53

ALSO READ | 'It won't be created': Ex-India opener's bold prediction over Yuzvendra Chahal's WC fate

Rinku Singh shares emotional post with parents after India return

Team India batter Rinku Singh came up with an emotional post on his official Instagram handle, which features his parents wearing the Indian jersey. Rinku made his India debut in the recently concluded IND vs IRE T20I series. Uploading the photo, Rinku Singh wrote in the caption, "Because of whom it all started. From where it all started."

The post caught the attention of Rinku Singh's fans on social media, and they came up with different and heartwarming comments. Some of them are mentioned below:

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni savours a piece of cake with gym buddies, video instant hit over internet | WATCH

Rinku Singh to represent India in the Asian Games 2023

Apart from making his debut in the IND vs IRE T20I series, Rinku Singh will also represent India in the upcoming Asian Games 2023, which is set to take place in Hangzhou, China, starting from September 23, 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to send a male contingent alongside the female group to the Asian Games and young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian team.

If the star KKR batsman is able to impress with his performance in the Asian Games in 2023, he can grab the attention of the selectors and also find a place in the Indian cricket squad once again.