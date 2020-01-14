Ind Vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 5th Indian To Score 1,000 Runs Against Australia

The much-anticipated ODI series between India and Australia went underway today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. After losing the toss and batting first, India were rocked early by Australia as the hosts lost opener Rohit Sharma for just 10 runs on the board. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan rallied on as the left-hander formed a crucial 127-run stand with KL Rahul for the second wicket.

He was watchful at the start but has now opened up.





Ind vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan completes 1,000 ODI runs against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan was eventually dismissed by Australia pacer Pat Cummins after scoring 74 from 91 balls. His innings comprised of 9 boundaries and a six and his dismissal triggered a batting collapse in the line-up. During the course of his innings, Dhawan also completed 1,000 ODI runs against Australia.

When the left-hander reached 25, Shikhar Dhawan joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni by becoming the fifth Indian batsman to score 1,000 ODI runs against Australia. Dhawan achieved the feat in his 25th innings. Sachin Tendulkar leads the pack as the legendary batsman is the only cricketer in the world who has scored over 3,000 runs against the five-time World Cup winners.

Ind vs Aus: Top five Indian run-getters against Australia in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar – 3,077 runs (70 innings)

Rohit Sharma – 2,047 runs (38 innings)

Virat Kohli – 1,743 runs (36 innings)

MS Dhoni – 1,660 runs (48 innings)

Shikhar Dhawan – 1,049 runs (25 innings)

Ind vs Aus: 1st ODI updates

Meanwhile, India were 228-7 at the time of publishing. Rishabh Pant (27) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) were unbeaten at the crease. With 7 overs left in the innings, the duo switched stepped on the acceleration paddle after 40 overs.







