Rishabh Pant Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend And Upcoming Cricket Appearances

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has gained significant popularity amongst cricket lovers in recent years. He made an instant impact in the sport of cricket after making his international debut in February 2017 and has since gone on to become India's No. 1 wicketkeeper in the ODI and T20I teams. Pant was also named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year during the 2018 ICC Awards.

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, Pant has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $3.5 million. This figure is remarkable for a sportsperson aged just 22. One of the reasons for such a high net worth is due to the fact that he earns Rs. 8 crore ($1.14 million) per season during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of Delhi Capitals' most dependable players.

Rishabh Pant salary

Rishabh Pant's last salary was worth ₹50,00,000 from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as reported by Networthopedia. It is the amount he earns annually for being a contracted player with the board. The wicketkeeper-batsman is climbing up the popularity ladder both on and off the field. He has also been associated with brands like Adidas and SG. However, his success is yet to charm other big brands when it comes to his endorsement deals.

Rishabh Pant shares a glimpse with rumoured girlfriend during New Year vacation

Rishabh Pant recently shared a picture through his Instagram handle with rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi on a snow-clad mountain. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman shared a glimpse of his New Year vacation with his legion of followers.

Rishabh Pant form

After experiencing a few ups and downs in his career, Rishabh Pant seems to have regained his lost form after scoring his maiden ODI fifty off 49 balls in their first match against West Indies in December last month at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Delhi wicketkeeper will be back in action after enjoying a well-earned break when India takes on Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I on Sunday. The first of the three T20Is between the two teams is scheduled to take place in Guwahati.

