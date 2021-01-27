Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin Favourites To Win ICC's First-ever 'Player Of The Month' Award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently introduced the 'ICC Player of the Month' award through which they plan to acknowledge significant performances by both male and female cricketers. The Indian cricket team performed brilliantly in Australia this month, and Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin have emerged as early favourites to clinch the first-ever monthly award. While there is a designated panel selected by the ICC who will vote for the shortlisted players, fans also will have an opportunity to vote on ICC's website.

ICC Player of the Month award: Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin emerge as frontrunners

While fans have been treated with exhilarating cricketing action in the month of January, it remains to be seen which cricketer ultimately wins the inaugural Player of the Month award. Rishabh Pant garnered immense praise for his outstanding performance during the recently concluded India vs Australia Test series. The left-hander took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners during the third Test match of the series. The player ended up scoring a quick-fire 97 on a placid final day Sydney wicket and shifted the momentum towards India.

The 23-year-old backed this performance with yet another entertaining knock in the following fixture. The southpaw slammed an unbeaten 89 in the final innings of the Test series-decider at the Gabba and helped India register a historical victory. The wicketkeeper-batsman was one of the pioneers for Team India, and his contribution was key in the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021. Apart from the talented youngster, India's R Ashwin also has a bright chance of becoming the first-ever winner of the newly introduced award.

R Ashwin could only manage to claim two wickets during the Sydney Test match against Australia. However, the player showcased exemplary determination with the bat and occupied the crease for over 100 balls. Ashwin's 128-ball 39* helped the visitors salvage a remarkable draw. The 34-year-old looked confident against a lethal Australian fast-bowling attack, and even Tim Paine's persistent sledging failed to break his concentration.

Apart from these two aforementioned Indian players, England's Test captain Joe Root also has a solid chance of claiming the award. The right-hander smashed a fabulous double-century against Sri Lanka in their opening Test match of the series. After his phenomenal 228, the star batsman also smashed 186 in the following fixture against Sri Lanka.

