Sourav Ganguly Health Update: Family Downplays Chest Pain As 'Routine Checkup', Fans React

The current president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and former India captain, Sourav Ganguly, has been admitted to the hospital once again. The 48-year-old had undergone an angioplasty early this month and the Sourav Ganguly heart attack news had shocked the cricketing fraternity. It was then reported that the former cricketer's health was stable, and there was nothing major to worry about. However, the former elegant batsman had to be rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, after he complained of chest pain.

Sourav Ganguly health update: What happened to the BCCI president?

According to multiple reports, Sourav Ganguly experienced mild chest pain on Wednesday afternoon post which he was taken to a private hospital. The ex-captain was admitted to the Woodland Hospital earlier this month, where he was discharged a few days later after it was determined that he would have to undergo another procedure, but it wasn't required immediately. The doctors had stated that the former Indian captain was doing well and was “clinically fit” after being treated for 'Triple vessel disease'.

Sourav Ganguly has now been taken to the Apollo hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain according to the latest Sourav Ganguly health update, although according to ANI, family sources have claimed that Ganguly has gone for a 'routine checkup' to be on the safer side. Cricket fans were left shocked after it was revealed that the ex-cricketer had to be hospitalized for the second time this month. Social media was flooded with wishes and messages for the celebrated personality as soon as the news broke out. Here is how fans reacted to the development -

BCCI Boss @SGanguly99 complains of chest pain again, readmitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. He had suffered a mild cardiac arrest a few days back only. This is really disheartening. Wish for your speedy recovery 𝐃𝐚𝐝𝐚. Get well soon.❤️#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/6c2ONa9NXR — Gourav Roy (@iamgroy08) January 27, 2021

@SGanguly99 has been admitted to the hospital due to chest pain for the second time within a month. This is not good news. Get well soon Dada! #SouravGanguly — Swapnadeep Biswas (@Swapnadeep2002) January 27, 2021

Former Indian captain and current BCCI chief #SouravGanguly has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain. He was also admitted earlier this month due to a heart related ailment.

This is really disturbing news!

Hope things get better soon🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YIlGZWocgm — Pankaj Ratandhayra (@impankajR99) January 27, 2021

Praying for a speedy recovery for @SGanguly99.

Get well soon #Dada #SouravGanguly — Snigdha Dutta (@I_m_she) January 27, 2021

#SouravGanguly Dada again hospitalised due to chest pain. Get well soon @SGanguly99 God bless always — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 27, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, official confirmation was provided for the upcoming IPL 2021 auction. The 'mini-auction' is slated to take place in Chennai after the first two Test matches of the India vs England series on February 18. Sourav Ganguly's health could prove to be a major roadblock for the richest cricket board, as he is their key decision maker. The left-hander on several occasions has expressed his desire of organizing the upcoming season of the cash-rich league in India itself.

Sourav Ganguly heart attack:

The former Indian skipper was admitted to Kolkata's Woodland hospital after complaining of chest pain on January 2 while he was at the gym. After getting tests done, it came to light that he was suffering from a cardiac issue, but his condition was stabilized after receiving treatment at the private hospital.

