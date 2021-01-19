Rishabh Pant Reacts After Gabba Heroics, Credits Ravi Shastri & Ajinkya Rahane For Success

India under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy after beating Australia by 3 wickets in India vs Australia 4th Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stayed at the crease till the end to produce an unbeaten match-winning knock of 89 runs. Apart from Pant, Shubman Gill (91 runs) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54 runs) also contributed towards India winning the series 2-1.

After losing the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Ravi Shastri coached India side without regular skipper Virat Kohli (departure from the tour due to paternity leave) bounced back to win the 2nd Test in Melbourne under stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy following which they drew the third match in Sydney to keep the series alive.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Rishabh Pant on his match-winning performance

Following the match-winning knock, Rishabh Pant during the post-match conference said that this win is one of the biggest moments of his life now, and he is happy that all the support staff and teammates supported him even when he wasn't playing well. Speaking about batting and pitch condition, the left-hander said that it was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit so he thought about staying disciplined with his shot selection

Speaking about the series, he further added that this was a dream series and the team management always backed him and showed confidence by telling him that he is a matchwinner and needs to win the match for the team. Pant also said that he keeps every day about winning matches for India and today he finally won the match fo this side.

Pant stats

Following an impressive performance in Brisbane Test, let''s take a look at Pant stats in cricket. The 23-year-old on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper batsman to score 1,000 Test runs. He achieved the feat in only 27 innings, scoring at an average of 40.04. The left-hander has now represented India in 15 Tests, scoring two centuries and three fifties. His best score in test cricket is 159 not out. In the shorter format, Pant has also played 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is, scoring a combined 784 runs .

Image: BCCI / Twitter

