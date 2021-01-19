Pat Cummins' 4-wicket Haul That Won Him 'Player Of The Series' Award In Brisbane: WATCH

India scripted history at the Gabba by beating Australia by three wickets to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. The India vs Australia 4th Test was an overwhelming ride with fans getting to witness emotions galore throughout the course of the game. The Test swung like a pendulum with both sides having their moments in the match. However, it was India who kept their nerves in the crunch moments and emerged victorious.

Pat Cummins four-fer keep Australia in hunt

While India was going strong in their quest to chase 328 to clinch the series, for Australia, it was Pat Cummins who kept his side in the contest with a four-fer. Cummins wickets include Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal. Cummins started Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test on a high as he got rid of the dangerous Rohit Sharma (7) with just 18 runs on the board. The Australian pacer's next wicket came in the form of Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane (24) who was scoring at a brisk rate and threatened to take the game away from the hosts.

Cummins subsequently went on to claim the wickets of the determined Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and Mayank Agarwal (9) to keep his side in the hunt. Just when India were taking control of the game, the right-arm speedster made sure that he provided his side with crucial breakthroughs. However, he couldn't get the desired support from the other end which is why Australia ended up losing the match. If it wasn't for Cummins' incredible bowling, Indian would have sealed the match quite comfortably but the 27-year old speedster ensured that India earned a hard-fought victory.

As far as the series is concerned, India were down and out after being annihilated by Australia who bowled out the visitors for just 36 in the first Test at Adelaide and subsequently won the match by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. However, the side made a remarkable comeback in the second Test in Melbourne as stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane led from the front to help India secure an 8 wicket win and draw the series level.

The third Test in Sydney ended in a draw, a game where India showed incredible fighting spirit and immense character to draw the match from an improbable situation. The fourth match was at the Gabba and all odds were stacked against India as Australia hadn't lost a Test match at the venue in 32 years. However, the Men in Blue beat all odds and scripted history by beating the Aussies by 3 wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and the series 2-1.

