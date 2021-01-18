Rishabh Pant Sings 'Spiderman' Theme Song Behind Stumps To Annoy Australians: WATCH

Rishabh Pant recently coped criticism from Australian cricketers-turned-commentators Shane Warne and Mark Waugh for his ‘constant chatter’ behind the stumps. Moreover, spin wizard Warne even said that the Indian wicketkeeper should “just zip it” and let the Australians concentrate at the crease. Seemingly, their objections had no impact on Pant as the youngster went one step further on Day 4 of the thrilling series-decider at The Gabba.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Rishabh Pant switches to ‘Spider-Man’ mode

Rishabh Pant seems to share a special rivalry with wicketkeeper Tim Paine. When the Australian captain was batting at the crease alongside all-rounder Cameron Green, Pant started singing the classic ‘Spiderman Spiderman…’ song while standing behind the stumps.

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman sang the whole verse of the Hindi version of the song when the Australian lead reached 230 runs before the 56th over. Here is a look at Pant singing the age-old theme song of the web-slinging superhero.

Apparently, Rishabh Pant’s Spiderman gig had no impact on Tim Paine’s batting. The Australian captain went ahead and scored a quick-fire 27 before extending his side’s lead to 275 runs and getting out.

Rishabh Pant’s first innings incident involving Tim Paine

Rishabh Pant was also involved in a hilarious incident with Tim Paine on Day 1 of The Gabba Test during Australia's first innings. When the Australian captain missed a T. Natarajan delivery, an over-enthusiastic Pant behind the stumps kept appealing for a potential caught-behind. With no interest from the pacer himself, the wicketkeeper evoked much laughter from Rohit Sharma and captain Ajinkya Rahane all stationed at the slip cordon.

Rishabh Pant was heaps keen on this one but he was getting donuts from the cordon! 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/p4kHh536IZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant career stats

The Rishabh Pant career stats in Test cricket makes for an impressive read. In 15 matches, the left-handed batsman has aggregated 976 runs at an average of 40.66. His highest Test score of 159 came during his previous trip Down Under (2019 at the SCG).

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

Australia folded out for 294 on Day 4 to set a target of 328 runs for the visitors. Before stumps, the Indian openers reached 4-0 within two overs in a shoddy final session of the day.

India need 324 runs to win on Day 5 of the 4th Test.



Join us as an exciting day of Test cricket awaits.



Scorecard - https://t.co/bSiJ4wEymL #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bPsCBzt9nM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

Image source: cricket.com.au

