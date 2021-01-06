Rishabh Pant Trolled By Netizens For Acrobatic Video Ahead Of SCG Test: WATCH

The Indian team is gearing up for the India vs Australia 3rd Test and are leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the crucial game. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's preparations are also in full swing as he is getting ready to don the gloves in the customary New Year's Test starting January 7 in Sydney.

Twitterati troll Rishabh Pant for acrobatic video, ask him to focus on cricket

Ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, Pant ensured that he gave prime importance to fitness and was seen sweating it out tirelessly in the gym. However, it was Pant's incredible athleticism that was on display as he was seen doing multiple front handsprings in the video unlike normal workout supposedly for improving his body movement. Pant took to Twitter and posted the video of the same on Tuesday.

Good day at the lab. 🔬 pic.twitter.com/EkgtYrjhri — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 5, 2021

As soon as Pant posted the video, a certain section of fans started trolling the southpaw. While some fans asked him to focus on his fitness, others advised him to concentrate on his cricketing skills instead of acrobatics. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Try to spend more time in the middle than on social media — Shorya Bisht (@musicianshorya) January 5, 2021

Please do something apart from this, u have a fitness issue ,,, team india need players like u but ur fitness is average, we like to see U as a team india's permanent player. — Thoogudeep Ram (@ThoogudeepR) January 5, 2021

What an atrocious way to risk yourself to injury. — Vipul Mehta (@cliched7) January 5, 2021

What's the relevance of this type of vaults in cricket? 😂😂 — iamkoushikparia (@PariaKoushik) January 5, 2021

Matlb Sydney ground me circus bhi dekhne ko milega 😂 — MILLIND RAWAL (@MILINDRAWAL) January 5, 2021

Yeah cool. But when is he doing this in a match. pic.twitter.com/p1uOL1KGFV — H Kayani (@HKayani4) January 5, 2021

That’s why the ball doesn’t come in the gloves bhai 😂😂 — sanjayjalaan (@sanjayjalaan) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Pant was among the five Indian cricketers who were accused of violating Cricket Australia's bio-secure bubble protocols recently. The other cricketers were Rohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini and Shubman Gill. It all happened when a Twitter user posted a video where the aforementioned cricketers were seen having dinner at an indoor restaurant in Melbourne, something which was against Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols.

After the incident came to light, all five cricketers from the touring party were 'separated' from the squad and placed under isolation. While the five players were allowed to train, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia launched an investigation into the matter.

India vs Australia live streaming details

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2021 schedule, the India vs Australia 3rd Test will start on Thursday, January 7 in Sydney. The India vs Australia live streaming will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the game in Sydney crucial for both sides. While Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide comprehensively, India made a stunning comeback and beat the hosts to level the series. The Indian team has received a major boost with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma who is set to act as deputy to stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

