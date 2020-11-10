Rishabh Pant's Comeback Fifty In Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Leads To Flurry Of Filmy Memes

The Dream11 IPL 2020 final between Mumbai and Delhi is currently underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Having won the toss, Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first in the all-important showdown. After an abysmal start to their innings, Delhi somehow managed to reach 156/7 at the end of 20 overs riding on the back of fine half-centuries by Rishabh Pant and the captain himself.

At one point, Delhi were languishing at 22/3 after 3.3 overs with their top three batsmen (Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane) back in the hut. That's when Pant joined his captain at the crease. The Delhi duo had a massive responsibility to take the side out of the precarious situation.

Both started playing careful cricket as they knocked the ball around without taking any risks. Once they settled in, both started playing some shots and ensured that they increased the run rate. Soon Pant reached his fifty and in an attempt to up the ante ended up losing his wicket for a well-made 56 off 38 balls. Shreyas Iyer batted till the end and helped Delhi post a respectable total on the board.

Twitter was abuzz after Pant brought up his maiden fifty of the campaign in the crucial Dream11 IPL 2020 final. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the southpaw for his excellent batting display.

Rishabh Pant Dream11 IPL stats

The Pant Dream11 IPL stats for the 2020 season have not quite been remarkable. In 14 matches, Pant has scored 343 runs at a dismal average of 31.18 and a modest strike-rate of 113.95. The left-hander had to face the consequences of his poor form as he was left out of the limited-overs India squad for Australia tour.

However, he was included in the Test squad for the Australia tour where he now has an opportunity to cement his place in the Indian side if Wriddhiman Saha, who injured himself this IPL season, fails to recover in time.

