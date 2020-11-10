Trent Boult Dismisses Marcus Stoinis Off First Ball Of The Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Watch

The Dream11 IPL 2020 final is underway, with the Mumbai team taking on the Delhi outfit. It is Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer who won the toss, choosing to bat first. However, Mumbai bowler Trent Boult has once again taken a wicket in the first over, with the bowler becoming the first player in the competition's history to pick a wicket off the first ball of an IPL final.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Skipper Rohit Sharma Hails Trent Boult, Calls Him 'best New-ball Bowler'

Trent Boult strikes again in the first over

Trent Boult came into the Dream11 IPL 2020 final having picked up a wicket in the first over in all three of the matches against Delhi this season. Notably, Trent Boult had bowled an outstanding double-wicket maiden during the Mumbai vs Delhi match in Qualifier 1. The 31-year-old struck gold once again, dismissing in form batsman Marcus Stoinis right off the first ball of the Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 final.

Trent boult and first over wicket. Brilliant love story — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 10, 2020

Also Read: Prithvi Shaw Net Worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, House And Personal Life On 21st Birthday

Bowling from over the wicket, Trent Boult bowled a peach of a delivery to Marcus Stoinis. Pitching towards the shorter side, the Australian had no option but to play the ball, with Marcus Stoinis edging the delivery. It was Quinton de Kock who completed the catch, handing the Mumbai side an early advantage in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. You can watch Trent Boult's first ball wicket here.

Fans react to Boult Dream11 IPL stats

With a wicket of the first delivery, Trent Boult now has 23 wickets in 15 matches. The fast bowler also continued his tournament streak of consistently picking wickets in the powerplay overs. After Trent Boult dismissed Marcus Stoinis, cricket fans took to social media to react to the wicket. While many praised the fast bowler for his technique, many others shared hilarious memes as Boult continued his great run in the competition.

Marcus Stoinis after that brute of a delivery by Trent Boult#MIvDC #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/XrzdgArdVg — Indian Premier Lakhan (IPL) (@DhinaaDhinnDhaa) November 10, 2020

Everyone to Trent Boult after taking wicket on 1st ball of IPL final & that too of Marcus Stoinis. #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/cvmb3TMXCd — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhithecomic) November 10, 2020

Also Read: Kieron Pollard Reveals Biggest Stress Buster Before Much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 Final

Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming: playing XI

Mumbai: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

Also Read: IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Reveals Why Rabada & Nortje Will Be Impactful In Death Overs

How to watch Mumbai vs Delhi IPL 2020 live in India?

Fans can catch the Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who want to watch the Mumbai vs Delhi live game on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Mumbai and Delhi’s social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

Image Credits: Mumbai Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.