RIW Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Ripoll Warriors will take on Barna Royals in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 11 at 7:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction, probable RIW vs BAR playing 11 and RIW vs BAR Dream11 team.

RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction: RIW vs BAR Dream11 preview

Warriors, just like Pak I Care, won both their opening matches against Pakcelona and Hira Sadabell. However, it is the net run rate which has currently kept them at the second spot on the points table. They will also look to make it a hat-trick of wins by beating the Royals in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, the Royals have played just one match so far and went onto win the contest. This is also their second match of the day as they are set to face Pakcelona in their first match of the day. They will look to win their second match by upsetting the in-form Warriors in their upcoming match. Fans can expect a very cracking contest between both these sides.

RIW vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Probable RIW vs BAR playing 11s

RIW: Prince Dhiman, Manpreet Singh, Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Aamir Shahzad, Mohammad Nazim, Aqtadar Iqbal, Deepak Rana, Azhar Iqbal, Jagraj Singh.

BAR: Murad Ali, Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser, Syed Gulriaz Hussain, Ali Hassan, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Syed Ali Naqi, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar

RIW vs BAR LIVE: Top picks for RIW vs BAR Dream11 team

Aamir Shahzad

Prince Dhiman

Taqqi Ul Mazar

Syed Gulriaz Khan

RIW vs BAR Dream11 live: RIW vs BAR Dream11 team

RIW vs BAR live: RIW vs BAR match prediction

As per our prediction, RIW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RIW vs BAR match prediction and RIW vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RIW vs BAR Dream11 team and CLI vs PAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

