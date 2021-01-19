RJS Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Syed Mushtaq Ali Match Preview

Rajasthan take on Saurashtra in their upcoming Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The match is slated to be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Tuesday, January 19, and scheduled to start at 7:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the RJS vs SAU Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this encounter.

Another thumping win by Team Saurashtra in #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 against #goa Saurashtra scored 215/5 with electrifying 122 in 53 balls by Avi Barot. Goa scored 125/10. @JUnadkat took 3 wickets, Chirag Jani captured 3. Saurashtra won by 90 runs. @BCCIdomestic #cricket #T20 pic.twitter.com/TUkDnjm0gY — Saurashtra Cricket (@saucricket) January 15, 2021

Rajasthan and Saurashtra walk into the game with a very similar record in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21. Both the teams have recorded 4 wins from their four games and suffered a loss in their last outing in the tournament. With four points up for grabs, both the teams will look to play with intent and aim to walk away as winners in Tuesday's encounter.

RJS vs SAU Dream11 Team (Squads)

Rajasthan - Bharat Sharma, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Maneria, Arjit Gupta, Manender Singh, Rajat Chaudhary, Chanrapaul Singh, Akash Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

Saurashtra - Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Samarth Vyas, Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat, Avi Barot, Arpit Vasavada, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Himalay Barad, Kunal Karamchandani, Prerak Mankad, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut, Yuvraj Chudasama, Vandit Jivrajani, Devang Karamta, Kushang Patel

RJS vs SAU Playing 11

Rajasthan - Rajesh Bishnoi, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ankit Lamba, Bharat Sharma, Arjit Gupta, Ashok Menaria, Mahipal Lomror, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aniket Choudhary

Saurashtra - Samarth Vyas, Avi Barot, Perak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada, Jaydev Unadkat, Parth Chauhan, DA Jadeja, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya

RJS vs SAU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Avi Barot

Batsmen - Ankit Lamba, Arpit Vasavada, Ashok Menaria

Allrounder - Mahipal Lomror, Perak Mankad, Chirag Jani

Bowlers - Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat

RJS vs SAU Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Avi Barot or Rajesh Bishnoi

Vice-Captain - Perak Mankad or Khaleel Ahmed

RJS vs SAU Match Prediction

The 22-yard strip at Holkar Cricket Stadium is going to provide ample support to the batsmen, The bowlers will find it difficult to restrict the flow of runs due to the shorter boundaries. With the conditions favouring the batting side, the toss-winning captain is likely to bat first. Saurashtra’s top batting order has been consistently providing a good start to the team and is expected to do the same in this match. We predict a win for them as the result.

Note: The above RJS vs SAU Dream11 prediction, RJS vs SAU Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RJS vs SAU Dream11 Team and RJS vs SAU playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

