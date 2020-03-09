Road Safety World Series: Zaheer Khan Does A Ravindra Jadeja With Super One-handed Catch

India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 7 wickets in the first match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series. On March 7, a strong 26,000 Wankhede crowd witnessed the return of some of the biggest names associated with Indian cricket from yesteryears. Veteran cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh were among the Indian superstars seen taking stride at the venue to raise awareness about road safety.

Also Read | Road Safety World Series India Vs WI Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Road Safety World Series: Zaheer Khan snares a one-handed blinder

In the match, pacer Munaf Patel dismissed Ricardo Powell in the 17th over of the West Indies Legends innings. Powell stylishly flicked Patel’s delivery towards deep square-leg and much to the crowd’s delight, former pacer Zaheer Khan turned back the clock to snare an excellent one-handed screamer. Zaheer Khan made a timely jump to grab the catch and furthered West Indies Legends troubles by reducing them to 123-5. Notably, the catch resembled Ravindra Jadeja’s effort during the second Test against New Zealand on March 1 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Road Safety World Series: Video of Zaheer Khan’s catch

Also Read | Road Safety World Series Schedule: Here's The Entire List Of Fixtures For The Tournament

Road Safety World Series: India Legends pipping West Indies Legends

Apart from his match-defining catch, Zaheer Khan also picked up 2 wickets in his spell of four overs. After Zaheer Khan’s acrobatic effort, warhorse campaigners Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar provided a blitzkrieg start to the Indian Legends with an 83-run opening stand. Sehwag himself remained unbeaten till the run-chase with 74 runs from 57 balls.

Also Read | Road Safety World Series Tickets For Navi Mumbai Matches: Where To Buy And Full Schedule

Road Safety World Series: IN L vs SL L Live Streaming

India Legends will now face Sri Lanka Legends in Match No.3 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series. The match is scheduled to be played on March 10 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. The IN L vs SL L live telecast in India will be on Colours Cineplex channel on television. The IN L vs SL L live streaming will be on Voot and JioTV. All Road Safety World Series live scores and IN L vs SL L live match can be followed on https://twitter.com/RSWorldSeries.

Also Read | Road Safety World Series Tickets For All Pune Matches: Where To Buy From And Full Schedule

Image Credits: Twitter