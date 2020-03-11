Irfan Pathan Turns The Clock Back, Leaves Yusuf Stunned After Power-packed Show At RSWS

Irfan Pathan's whirlwind all-round show against the Sri Lankan Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series left all fans including his brother Yusuf Pathan in awe. Irfan Pathan's blistering unbeaten 57 helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by five wickets in their Road Safety World Series match in Navi Mumbai. It was the 18th over, where Pathan and Manpreet Gony (11 not out) amassed 26 runs off Farveez Maharoof, which brought the hosts into contention after a top-order collapse. Irfan Pathan displayed his batting skills, hammering six boundaries and three sixes..

Yusuf Pathan left stunned

Irfan Pathan's brother Yusuf took to Twitter to applaud the former's performance and said that he loved watching those sixes off Iran's willow. Yusuf Pathan also hailed Irfan's gig with the ball and said that he had put up an excellent all-round performance. Here's the tweet.

What a knock under pressure @IrfanPathan !!! Loved watching your batting, especially those sixes coming off your bat... Also, well done with the ball... Brilliant all-round performance.. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/StgXPyQZk5 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 10, 2020

'Sachin, Sachin!'

After smashing three successive boundaries in the 19th over, Pathan finished the game with a single. Mohammed Kaif (46) played his part to perfection in the 139-run chase. Sachin Tendulkar (0), Yuvraj Singh (1), Virender Sehwag (3), and Sanjay Bangar (18) had fallen cheaply. Earlier Munaf Patel (4-19) was the pick of bowlers as Sri Lanka were restricted to 138/8.

The innings had a Tendulkar catch, a diving catch by Kaif, customary celebration by Pathan who dismissed Romesh Kaluwitharana (21), and `Sachin-Sachin' chants. Tillakaratne Dilshan (23) in his brief stay rekindled the memories, but Marvan Atapattu (1) could not recreate the magic. Muttiah Muralitharan was ruled out due to a groin injury. Despite the coronavirus scare, a decent crowd had turned up.

