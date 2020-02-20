Road Safety World Series Schedule: Here's The Entire List Of Fixtures For The Tournament

To spread the message of road safety, cricketers will gather together and play in the Road Safety World Series T20 event. The tournament will feature players from several nations. The five teams which will battle it out are India Legends, West Indies Legends, South Africa Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and Australia Legends.

Road Safety World Series schedule

The 16-day tournament will feature 11 matches played among the four participating nations. As per the schedule, two of these 11 matches will be played at Wankhede, four will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, four will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the final game will be played at Brabourne Stadium. Pune will host two India matches (against South Africa Legends on March 14 and against Australia Legends on March 20), while Wankhede and DY Patil will host one match each featuring the host team.

Road Safety World Series schedule: Here's how the time table looks like

March 7: India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 7:00 PM IST, Wankhede

March 8: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 PM IST, Wankhede

March 10: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 11: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 13: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 14: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 16: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends,7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 17: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 19: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 20: India Legends vs Australia Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 22: Final, 7:00 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai)

Road Safety World Series schedule: Here's how much tickets cost on BookMyShow

Fans can buy Road Safety World Series tickets from BookMyShow. The ticket price for the match between India Legends and West Indies Legends game at Wankhede Stadium starts from ₹250 and goes up to ₹500. The ticket price for the match between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends at the same venue starts from ₹100 and goes up to ₹400.

