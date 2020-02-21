Road Safety World Series Tickets For All Pune Matches: Where To Buy From And Full Schedule

Fans in Pune will get a chance to see some of the legends of cricket as they take the field to play the Road Safety World Series. The tournament will feature five teams - India Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends - clashing against each other. Here is how to buy Road Safety World Series tickets and the Road Safety World Series schedule involving India Legends as well.

Road Safety World Series schedule: The venues for the event

The Pune matches will be played at the MCA International Stadium. The league will witness a total of 11 matches played between all sides. Each team will play once against each other to reach the final.

How to buy Road Safety World Series tickets?

Fans can buy the Road Safety World Series tickets from the BookMyShow official website. The ticket price for the match between India Legends and South Africa Legends at MCA stadium starts from ₹150 and goes up to ₹500. The ticket price for the match between India Legends vs Australia Legends also starts from₹150 and goes up to ₹500.

Coming to the ticket price of other two matches, the ticket price for the match between Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends and West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends starts from ₹100 and goes upto ₹400.

Road Safety World Series schedule for all Pune matches

The Road Safety World Series schedule for Pune matches feature 4 games, with India Legends playing in 2 of them -

March 14: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)



March 16: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends,7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 17: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 20: India Legends vs Australia Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

Road Safety World Series schedule: India Legends squad

India Legends have announced their squad for the upcoming Road Safety World Series which gets underway on March 7 and concludes on March 22. The side will be led by 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar and they will kick off their campaign against the West Indies Legends, led by the 'Prince of Trinidad' Brian Lara.

Sachin Tendulkar's team will consist of some renowned names from the past. Coincidentally, all of them have also represented India along with the Little Master. The squad includes the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Ajit Agarkar.