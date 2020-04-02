Gautam Gambhir Gets Mixed Response For Blasting Twitter Post Crediting Dhoni's 2011 WC Six

Gautam Gambhir played an anchor's role to near perfection on April 2, 2011, as India chased down a challenging total against Sri Lanka in the World Cup final to win their coveted trophy for the second time after a long wait of 28 years at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, Gambhir seemed to be annoyed when a cricket news website posted an image of the then skipper MS Dhoni's iconic winning six on the ninth anniversary of this glorious triumph and went on to remind them that it was a team contribution.

Gambhir gets mixed reactions from fans

After Gauti had come up with the 'Teamwork' statement, many fans came forward to take a dig at him while there were others who also supported him as well.

Ms dhoni finishes off in style .



So much negativity in you @GautamGambhir for this — justforfun.india (@justforfun1947) April 2, 2020

Found a pic from archives. Looking nice pic.twitter.com/Z2FuOW77ek — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 2, 2020

The reality is Dhoni won the MOM 😂😂😂 — Rocky (@suriyamsdian) April 2, 2020

He never gets credits for his performance...Gautam Gambhir played a major role in the victory. — Leo Messi // ಲಿಯೋ ಮೆಸ್ಸಿ (@leomessi_goat) April 2, 2020

Not everyone played a major role gauti built the foundation where shewag and Sachin gone out at the start , gauti takes the pressure in his hand his crucial 97 made msd a support to bring the momentum to India — Hashwant Sriram (@SriramHashwant) April 2, 2020

No one can match ur dedication champ 🙌🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️



This is much better than u shared pic.twitter.com/pGeePKn4ka — Kousik (Gautian) (@kousiks34307769) April 2, 2020

Yes sir you were the Hero! pic.twitter.com/pWLm5KOhq9 — Isolated Satvik (@KediaSatvik) April 2, 2020

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand. After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

