Robin Uthappa Looks To Defy Age At IPL 2020 For Making 'dream' India Comeback

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa still wishes to make a return to the Indian cricket team as he aims to deliver big in the Indian Premier League's upcoming season to get back into the selection committee's radar. The 'Walking Assassin' is all set to play for a new franchise this season. The Rajasthan Royals scalped the hard-hitting batsman from Karnataka at a whopping ₹3 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

Robin Uthappa answers Rajasthan Royals fan query prior to IPL 2020

With the IPL 2019 being Uthappa's last for KKR, he will represent Rajasthan Royals this year. In a conversation with a fan posted on Rajasthan Royals' Twitter account, Uthappa claimed that a good performance with the Royals in the IPL 2020 would give him an opportunity to knock on the doors of the Indian team, despite the presence of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, both who are much younger than him. The swashbuckling batsman also added that he is someone who looks at life positively and as a result, feels that the dream of playing for India is very much alive.

Between 2006 and 2015, Uthappa featured in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is for the Indian cricket team before being dropped from the team due to his declining form. He averaged just over 25 in ODIs, amassing 934 runs with 6 fifties and managed 249 runs in T20Is at an average of 24.90.

Will IPL 2020 resurrect Robin Uthappa's start-stop career for India?

However, it will surely be very interesting to see how things pan out for the wicketkeeper-batsman with age not on his side. At 34, surely he is not at his best in terms of fitness. He could fall back on his experience in KKR, having scored 660 runs in their winning campaign in 2014, which also included some matches in the UAE.

While Uthappa will feature for the Royals, one of his 'competitors' and Karnataka teammate KL Rahul will captain Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 and Rishabh Pant will play for the Delhi Capitals. As his Royals teammate, Uthappa might also have to compete for the keeper's position with Kerala youngster Sanju Samson.

Uthappa has been out of favour with the selectors and has not featured in the India blues for over 5 years now. He was also a part of the inaugural T20 International World Cup that was held in South Africa in the year 2007. He last donned the national colours against Zimbabwe in 2015.

(IMAGE CREDIT: ROBIN UTHAPPA TWITTER)