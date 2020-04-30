Robin Uthappa Slogs It 'left-handed' In Rajasthan Royals' Net Session; Watch Video

Australian YouTuber Rob Moody recently created a trend by posting videos of legendary players batting but with a twist. 'Mirrored batting' videos has been an instant hit among the cricket fans who are currently missing the live action on the field. Rob Moody is a huge cricket fan and has been sharing archives of matches and players on his Twitter account.

Also Read: Robin Uthappa Rates Gautam Gambhir Higher Than Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni In Captaincy

The YouTuber recently shared a video of Sachin Tendulkar's century against Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup when the teams met in a group stage match. In that video, Sachin Tendulkar can be seen batting left-handed and smashing Sri Lanka's bowlers to all parts of the ground. The cricket icon was dismissed for run-a-ball 137, which included eight fours and five sixes in that match . On Wednesday, IPL side Rajasthan Royals posted a video in which their new recruit Robin Uthappa can be seen practising shots while batting left-handed, following the trend.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Team: 2020 IPL Players List

IPL: Rajasthan Royals star Robin Uthappa bats left-handed

Fans have seen Robin Uthappa batting right-handed throughout his career, but in the latest video posted by Rajasthan Royals sees Robin Uthappa practising shots, batting left-handed in the nets. The video follows the mirrored batting videos trend created by Rob Moody. In the video, the former Karnataka player wearing the Rajasthan Royals practice jersey can be seen playing his trademark sweeps and straight shots coming down the track while batting left-handed. Here's the video of his batting --

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Support BCCI's Decision To Postpone IPL With Admirable Tweet

Robin Uthappa's IPL career so far

Robin Uthappa was released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. The Karnataka batsman in 177 IPL matches till date and has scored 4411 runs, which included 24 scores of 50+. He was brought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹3 crores during the IPL 2020 auction last year. During his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders, Robin Uthappa was instrumental in helping the Knight Riders win the IPL trophy twice in 2012 and 2014. Apart from KKR, Uthappa has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Sahara Pune Warriors.

Also Read: Robin Uthappa Makes Place For His IPL 2020 Captain Steve Smith In ODI Team Of 2010s

(PHOTO: RAJASTHAN ROYALS / TWITTER)