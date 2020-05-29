Robin Uthappa Touts 18-year-old Rajasthan Royals' Player As The 'next MS Dhoni'

With much speculation hovering over former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's retirement, there has been a huge uncertainty over the player to succeed his duties behind the stumps. Earlier Rishabh Pant was considered to fill Dhoni's shoes, however, his spree of failures with the gloves and the bat put him out of contention. Skipper Virat Kohli then turned to KL Rahul to keep wickets which have reaped benefits so far.

'If nurtured well...'

Now, Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has spotted a youngster touting him as 'India's answer to the next MS Dhoni.' The former Kolkata Knight Riders' player pinned his hopes on 18-year-old Riyan Parag to succeed MS Dhoni's legacy behind the stumps. In an interview with Crickfit, Uthappa opined that Parag is the one to watch out for and he is someone if looked after well, dealt well with and if nurtured well, he will represent India for a very long time. The now Rajasthan Royals' player remarked, "Riyan Parag is the young player which excites me out of my socks."

Riyan Parag made is IPL debut in 2019 when he was picked by Rajasthan Royals at his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. In the same season, he became the youngest cricketer to score a half-century in the IPL, achieving the feat at 17 years and 175 days. The Assamese-lad is yet to make an international appearance.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith also heaped praise on the youngster. Smith had expressed that Parag was 'really impressive' and with the bat, he looks like a 'seasoned campaigner.' "He’s a great kid and has a great future, I hope I was as confident when I was 17. When you are young and come into a team you have a carefree attitude and kept playing his shots," the Australian had expressed.

