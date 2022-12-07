Shikhar Dhawan Heaps Praise On India Youngster, 'He's A Very Good All-rounder'

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has heaped praise on all-rounder Washington Sundar, saying that the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has performed exceptionally well since coming back from an injury. Dhawan, while speaking to reporters ahead of the second ODI on Tuesday, said Sundar is quite an impactful off-spinner and lower-order batter, adding that the more matches he plays, he is going to get more experienced. Dhawan also lauded Sundar's performance in New Zealand, saying that he had an amazing knock and bowled really well.

"He has been performing really well since the time he came back. Even in New Zealand he had an amazing knock and bowled really well. He's a very good all-rounder, quite an impactful off-spinner and lower-order batter. I'm sure the more matches he plays, he's going to get more experienced. He already had a very stable mindset. I'm sure he'll do great in the cricket world and for us,” Dhawan told reporters ahead of the 2nd ODI on Tuesday.

Washington Sundar's career

Sundar has represented India in four Test matches, 10 ODIs, and 32 T20Is since making his international debut in 2017. The right-arm off-break bowler has picked six wickets in the longest format, 10 wickets in ODIs, and 26 wickets in Twenty-20 cricket at averages of 49.83, 29.00, and 29.76, respectively. Sundar has also scored 265 runs in red-ball cricket, including three half-centuries at an average of 66.25. He has 164 runs in ODIs with one fifty and 47 runs in T20Is.

Sundar is currently playing the ongoing 2nd ODI match between India and Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. He was also part of the first ODI match of the series, in which he scored 19 off 43 balls and picked two wickets with the ball. Earlier, Sundar represented India in two ODIs in New Zealand, where he scored 37 not out and 51 runs in the first and third games, respectively.

