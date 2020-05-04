Rohit Sharma Abuses Fans For Asking Illogical Questions During Recent Instagram Live Chat

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. All the major sports tournaments have been cancelled for quite some time now and it doesn't look like the sporting action will resume anytime soon. The cricketing community is also quarantined, giving cricketers time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates.

Rohit Sharma abuses fans during an Instagram live session

One such cricketer is Rohit Sharma who has been involved in several Instagram live sessions. On Saturday, Rohit Sharma interacted with his India teammate Mohammad Shami in an Instagram live sessions. The duo of Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami spoke on several topics from their times on the field to their lives off the field. However, Rohit Sharma was left fuming amidst the interaction.

Rohit Sharma was talking with Mohammad Shami when the session was brought to an abrupt end because of network issues. This gave the explosive opener some time to answer his fans' questions. But it was then when Rohit Sharma got angry and started abusing in the live session. The reason behind Rohit Sharma's anger and cuss words were the illogical questions asked by fans.

Rohit Sharma names Mohammad Shami as the toughest bowler to face in the nets

While speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on a YouTube chat show, Rohit Sharma revealed that Mohammad Shami is the toughest bowler he has ever faced in the nets. Rohit Sharma added that the pitches in net sessions are usually lush green with a lot of moisture in them. So, Mohammad Shami loves green pitches and whenever he sees a green pitch, he comes into bowl having a lot more biryani, according to Sharma.

Rohit Sharma comically said that he has repeatedly requested Mohammad Shami not to bowl bouncers at him in the nets, but to no avail as he still has to face them since the fast bowler gets all charged up.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER