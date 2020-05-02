Mohammed Shami Reveals He Considered Ending His Life Thrice Due To 'severe Stress'

Team India's second-innings hero in tests, Mohammed Shami on Saturday revealed that he had thought of committing suicide thrice during a period of 'severe stress and personal problems' in his life. Shami admitted that he was facing severe stress and had it not been for his family's support he would have lost his cricket. The star pacer was out of the team for almost 18 months after the semi-final exit in the 2015 ICC World Cup.

In an Instagram live session with India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Shami reflected upon the brief period in his life where he was battling severe stress and also considered ending his life thrice. Shami revealed that he was not thinking about cricket at all and since he used to stay on the 24th floor of an apartment, his family worried that he would jump from the balcony. The right-arm pacer also revealed that 2-3 friends would stay with him throughout the day. He added that his family supported him immensely and asked him to focus on his game to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. He stated that he started training a lot at the academy in Dehradun after that.

'Mohammed Shami toughest to face'

While speaking to Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on a YouTube chat show, Rohit Sharma revealed that Mohammed Shami is the toughest bowler he has ever faced in the nets. Sharma comically said that he has repeatedly requested Shami not to bowl bouncers at him in the nets, but to no avail, as he still has to face them since the fast bowler gets all charged up.

Rohit Sharma further said that Mohammed Shami is the toughest bowler to face in the nets as they have played a lot more against him in the nets. Rohit Sharma added that Jasprit Bumrah is also difficult to deal with but he has been playing alongside Mohammed Shami since 2012-13 and he faces Jasprit Bumrah in the Mumbai Indians nets as well. Rohit Sharma further said that he hasn’t faced Jasprit Bumrah as much as he has faced Mohammed Shami.

