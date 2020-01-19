Rohit Sharma Adds Another Feather To His Studded Cap, Crosses 9000 Runs In ODIs

Team India's opener Rohit Sharma got past yet another milestone as he completed 9000 ODI runs in the third ODI against Australia at Bengaluru on Sunday. Needing just four runs to cross the mark, Rohit Sharma breached 9000 runs in the second ball of the innings. Opting to bat first, Australia managed to set a target of 287 runs, with Steve Smith leading from the front with a 131-run stand along with some valuable assistance from Marnus Labuschagne, who scored his maiden ODI fifty.

Rohit Sharma reaches another milestone

Smith, Shami shine at Chinnaswamy

Steve Smith's stellar knock helped Australia post 286/9 in their 50 overs after skipper Aaron Finch had decided to bat in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. This was the batting superstar's ninth century in ODI cricket. Even after getting to his ton, Smith accelerated and kept the scoreboard ticking as he looked to take the Aussies past the 300-run mark. However, his brilliant innings came to an end at a 132-ball 131.

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was very impressed with the ball as he helped India pull things back in the death overs just when it appeared that the Aussies would post a huge total on the board. He took the prized wicket of Steve Smith just when he was going berserk. Apart from Smith, Shami accounted for David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Adam Zampa respectively. He finished with figures of 4/63 from his 10 overs at an economy rate of 3.80.

