Virender Sehwag Smashes Six Off Allan Donald While Singing Popular Hindi Song: WATCH

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag has contributed significantly towards the success of Indian cricket across formats. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' had the tendency to take the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with his counter-attacking approach during his playing days. Moreover, the sheer nonchalance with which the player smashed the bowlers has earned him a massive fanbase. The swashbuckling batsman also had the tendency to sing Hindi songs while batting, and the 42-year-old gave his followers a glimpse of the same on social media.

Virender Sehwag sings while hitting a remarkable six

The attacking batsman has admitted multiple times in the past about his habit of humming songs while batting. The star cricketer took to his Instagram account to share a video of him singing a popular Hindi song while he was facing former South Africa speedster, Allan Donald. The clip was from a Cricket All-Stars match from 2015, where the destructive batsman was a part of the Sachin Tendulkar-led side. There was a significant buzz ahead of the three-match T20 series as several retired players were slated to get back on the field.

In the video, Virender Sehwag is seen humming an Atif Aslam song while Allan Donald was charging towards him. The opener effortlessly flicked the delivery on the leg-side for a marvelous six. In the post shared by the player, he mentioned how whenever he was batting, he would feel as if he was performing in a concert, but only for himself. Sachin Tendulkar's team lost all three matches against Shane Warne's side, but Sehwag's six is still etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts.

Virender Sehwag commentary

Known for his sense of humour, the ex-cricketer enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Moreover, the masses have also enjoyed the player's commentary, and have appreciated him for the same. The player currently is in Abu Dhabi for the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, and he was also seen batting in nets over there.

A look at Virender Sehwag career stats

The Virender Sehwag career stats make up for a staggering read. The opening batsman emerged as a prolific run-scorer for the Indian side across formats. The star cricketer's strike-rate of 82.2 in Test match cricket speaks volumes about his hard-hitting batting style. He has amassed 8568 runs in red-ball cricket, with two stunning triple centuries. He also is the first Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test matches. Sehwag has 8,273 runs in ODI cricket in 251 matches.

