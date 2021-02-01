Ricky Ponting Opens Up On Nervousness During Record Twin Centuries In 100th Test: WATCH

Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting earned several accolades during his playing days, both as a player, as well as a batsman. The elegant batter has played a number of memorable knocks for his national side. However, one of his most special performances came in his 100th Test match, where he became the first cricketer to smash centuries in both the innings.

Ricky Ponting sheds light on his 100th Test heroics

In a video shared by cricket.com.au, Ricky Ponting revealed how he was a little overwhelmed ahead of his 100th Test match. The premier batsman revealed how he was a little nervous with his friends and family watching the contest from the stands. The match took place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia and it was the final fixture of the three-match series with South Africa.

The 46-year-old remembered how he put down a straightforward catch in the slips early on Day 1. After the particular incident, the player decided to enjoy the biggest match of his career, and the same approach had a positive impact on his performances as well. The batter scored a gutsy century in Australia's first innings of the match. Ponting's 120 helped the home side score 359 runs in response to South Africa's 451.

It was a must-win contest for the Graeme Smith-led side, and they set a decent target of 287 for the Aussies. The Australian captain once again delivered with the bat and became the first player in the history of the sport to score twin centuries in their 100th Test. The star batsman remained unbeaten on 143 and helped Australia seal the series with a memorable win.

Post his retirement from international cricket, Ricky Ponting has successfully transitioned into a coach. His next major assignment is the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), where he will serve as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals side. The Delhi-based franchise had an impressive outing last season, where they managed to break the 13-year-old jinx and played their maiden Final.

