Gautam Gambhir Lavishly Praises Yuvraj Singh On 1st Anniversary Of Retirement

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, along with Yuvraj Singh, were two of the architects of India’s successful campaign at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup in India. The stylish opening batsman recently took to Instagram and lavished praise on his ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh, who retired from international cricket on June 10, 2019. In his post, Gautam Gambhir paid a fitting tribute to commemorate the first anniversary of the cricketer’s retirement.

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Gautam Gambhir hails decorated all-rounder

On Wednesday, June 10, i.e. on the first anniversary of the Yuvraj Singh retirement announcement, Gautam Gambhir took to Instagram and hailed the all-rounder's journey in Indian cricket. In his caption, Gambhir described Yuvraj Singh as a “true champion” both on and off the field and expressed his admiration for the all-rounder. In response, the Punjab-based cricketer thanked Gautam Gambhir and described the dashing opening batsman as “Man of finals!”. \

Yuvraj Singh’s description of the cricketer-turned-politician was in reference to his match-winning knocks of 75 and 97 in the finals of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup respectively. Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also joined in the chat as he referred Yuvraj Singh as a “legend” in the comments.

Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh’s tribute for Yuvraj Singh retirement

Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh in World Cup success

Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh each played a significant role in India’s triumphs at both the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cups. While Gambhir was the top-scorer of the final on both occasions, Yuvraj Singh was India’s stand-out performer throughout both the tournaments.

Yuvraj Singh retirement: MissYouYuvi trends on Twitter

On the first anniversary of Yuvraj Singh retirement, #MissYouYuvi trended on Twitter as fans took to the microblogging site and showered praise on the cricketer’s glorious career. Here is a look at some of the #MissYouYuvi tribute messages posted by fans on social media.

HeartðŸ’• breaking ðŸ’”day in my life June10, one year ago yuvi leave cricket all Format, and end of cricket era , we miss u ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­

Fighter say GoodbyeðŸ‘‹ðŸ‘‹ on this day.

Miss u my inspiration @YUVSTRONG12 @logeshSTRONG12 @hazelkeech ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/wJJMxF9NhD — yuvivijay entryda (@Yuvivijay11) June 10, 2020

Legends never retire. You will always remain in our hearts. You have inspired the world in the game of cricket and in the game of life. We miss you. One year completed.

#MissYouYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/bmlO4sDCRB — Kajal Yadav (@Kajalyadav31) June 10, 2020

To the man who's more than just 6 sixes and world cups#MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/0BBDvnzbQT — Tavish (@TavishDas27) June 10, 2020

Yuvraj Singh and his career

Yuvraj Singh made his international debut in 2000 under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly. The all-rounder went on to play 304 ODIs to score 8,701 runs with 14 hundreds and 52 half-centuries to become one of India’s finest 50-overs batsmen of all time. Singh was adjudged as ‘Man of the Tournament’ in the 2011 World Cup. In addition, he also played 58 T20Is, i.e. a format where he holds the record of scoring the fastest half-century (just 12 balls).

