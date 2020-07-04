Rohit Sharma's IPL Salary Nearly Double 'entire' 18-man Pakistan Team's Yearly Earnings

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma holds an impeccable batting record in the limited-overs form of the game. The attacking opening batsman is the only player in the world to have scored three double tons in ODIs and four centuries in T20I cricket. Moreover, the stylish right-hander also holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs, courtesy of his 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Rohit Sharma’s riches from IPL

Apart from being an interim captain for India in ODIs and T20Is, Rohit Sharma leads Mumbai Indians in the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The 33-year old is the most successful captain in IPL history as he has led his franchise to a record four title wins since his leadership stint began in 2013. Rohit Sharma is also one of the most valuable players in the tournament and during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained the cricketer for ₹15 crore ($2.1 million).

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma’s IPL salary is more than double the amount of the yearly earnings of Pakistan’s top 18 centrally contracted cricket players. As per an exclusive list churned out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in May, the board placed 18 Pakistani cricketers in their central contracts for the 2020-21 season. The PCB listed Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam along with Azhar Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi in Grade A, and these cricketers are set to receive an annual income of approximately ₹60,92,050 lakh ($81,576). Meanwhile, cricketers in Grade B, which includes Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas and six others are placed in an annual earning bracket of ₹41,54,193 ($55,627). The six cricketers in Grade C belong to the annual earning range of ₹30,46,398 ($40,793) per player.

The cumulative annual earnings of all 18 centrally contracted Pakistani cricketers combined (as per PCB figures) amounts to ₹7.4 crore (nearly $1 million). As mentioned earlier, Rohit Sharma’s earning from Mumbai Indians for IPL 2020 amounted to just above the double of the same, i.e. ₹15 crore ($2.1 million).

Rohit Sharma net worth

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN.

The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma ₹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

