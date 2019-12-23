Rohit Sharma Likely To Skip Sri Lanka T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan Set To Return: Report

After India's ODI series against West Indies on Sunday, India T20I vice-captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly asking for a break and is set to skip the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January 2020. According to a report by a leading Indian media publication on Sunday, the team for India’s first international series in 2020 will be picked on Thursday. A source close to the BCCI said that the selectors normally do not give rest to anyone in the T20I team, but Rohit has been on the road for quite a while now. He is said to have already informed the board that he wants to take rest for this series. In his absence, KL Rahul is likely to open the innings alongside a fit-again Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the recent limited-overs series against West Indies due to a knee injury.

Shikhar Dhawan injury

Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup dreams came to an end during India's league match against Australia after he had fractured his thumb. Dhawan's visit to the injury table continued after once again he injured his knee while playing domestic cricket, which ruled him out of the recent ODI series against West Indies. The left-hander recently took to social media and wrote that he has cleared all the fitness tests and is looking forward to getting back on the field as soon as possible for India.

Jasprit Bumrah return date from injury

Besides Shikhar Dhawan, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also set to return to international cricket after being out for four months due to a stress fracture. The bowler could be back for the home series against Australia in January, but in order to do that, he will have to prove his fitness by playing in Gujarat’s upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture against Kerala. Bumrah has reportedly been declared fit by his team of specialists even though the NCA has not cleared him. The selectors will have to wait for the BCCI to give them a clear picture on Bumrah before selecting him for not just the Australia series, but the one prior to that against Sri Lanka. It is also being reported that Mumbai's Ranji Trophy captain Suryakumar Yadav could replace Kedar Jadhav for the Australia ODI series at the No.7 position in the batting line-up. However, this claim has not yet been confirmed as Yadav is set to compete not just with Jadhav, but Manish Pandey as well.

Ind vs WI: Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur guide India to victory

Virat Kohli anchored a tricky chase before Shardul Thakur played the most defining cameo of his short career to power India to a series-winning 4-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third ODI here on Sunday. With 30 required off 23 balls, Shardul Thakur, in the company of a composed Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out), smashed 17 runs off 6 balls with the help of a six and four off pacer Sheldon Cottrell. India won the game with 8 balls to spare.

