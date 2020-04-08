Rohit Sharma: Top 4 Noble Causes The Indian Star Batsman Has Supported Till Date

Rohit Sharma is one of the most prominent cricketers in the world right now. The explosive Indian opener has been involved in charity work for a long time. It is no secret that Rohit Sharma is extremely fond of nature and animals. He is seen doing his bit and gives back to society in all the ways that he can. Let's take a look at the top 4 noble causes supported by Rohit Sharma.

1. Rohit Sharma highlights the harmful consequences of ‘plastic’ in oceans and marine life

Rohit drew everyone’s attention towards the harmful consequences of plastic in oceans and marine life in 2008. He also lauded a Mumbai-based lawyer Afroz Shah, who played a key role in cleaning up a place where more than 15 million kg of plastic was disposed of. Rohit Sharma visited the beach on his own and helped clean it and appealed people to do the same.

2. Rohit Sharma bats for rhinos in association with WWF India

In 2019, Rohit Shama launched 'Rohit4Rhinos' campaign to help build awareness for the need to conserve the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino. He did it in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet. In a campaign launched on Animal Planet to honour the World Rhino Day on September 22, Rohit Sharma committed to do his bit in saving vulnerable species from extinction.

3. Rohit Sharma contributes ₹80 lakh to relief funds to combat coronavirus pandemic

Rohit Sharma donated ₹80 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak. Rohit Sharma said the onus is on citizens to help the country get back up on its feet. Rohit Sharma donated ₹45 lakh to the PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) and ₹25 lakh to Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund in Maharashtra.

4. Rohit Sharma donates to charities for food and stray dogs amidst the coronavirus outbreak

Rohit Sharma has been vocal about his love for animals. He gave ₹5 lakh to help aid stray dogs from the streets. He donated another ₹5 lakh to ‘Zomato Feeding India’, which is helping families affected by the ongoing national lockdown.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER