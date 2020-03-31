Rohit Sharma Net Worth, Mumbai Indians Salary And ₹80 Lakh Donation For COVID-19 Fight

Team India opener and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the most highly-rated batsmen in the world. Sharma has numerous record to his names, including the highest ever individual score in ODIs. The Mumbai batsman has also lifted five IPL titles, the most by a player, with four of them coming with Mumbai Indians under his leadership. Here, let's take a look at Rohit Sharma net worth and his donation to the Prime Minister's relief fund amidst the COVID-19 crisis in India.

We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Rohit Sharma net worth: Rohit Sharma net worth and salary

The Mumbai Indians skipper rakes in most of his income through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2019, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore, as reported by MSN. The Mumbai batsman also earns ₹15 crore from his commitment to the Mumbai Indians, while has an annual BCCI contract that ensures Sharma earns ₹7 crore being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma net worth: Rohit Sharma endorsements and cricket academy

Rohit Sharma is a popular figure amongst fans in India and is the face of a number of brands. The Team India vice-captain endorses major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while has also featured in the latest IPL 2020 commercials. Sharma boasts of a car collection that includes a BMW, Audi, Porsche and Mercedes Benz. Rohit Sharma joined hands with CricKingdom Cricket Academy last year to set up an academy for all the aspiring cricketers in the country and is the academy's brand ambassador.

Rohit Sharma net worth: Rohit Sharma donation to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Rohit Sharma has contributed to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as India fights against the deadly Coronavirus. The Mumbai batsman has pledged approximately ₹45 lakh and is one of the many athletes who contributed immensely to the Relief Fund. Rohit Sharma also contributed ₹25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, ₹5 lakh to an NGO called Feeding Idea while donating a further ₹5 lakh for the Welfare of Street Dogs. The Mumbai Indians skipper has also urged his fans and followers to stay indoors amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

