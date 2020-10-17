Virender Sehwag Reveals Favourite Opening Partner Of All Time And It Is NOT Gautam Gambhir

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag broke into the Indian cricket team as a middle-order batsman. Few would have known that promotion to the top order would change the trajectory of his career. The 41-year-old is fondly remembered for his onslaught at the top of the order. The batsman has made an impact in all formats of the game, including franchise-based cricket. The former cricketer was recently asked to name his favourite opening partner and, rather fittingly, he gave a smashing reply.

Virender Sehwag names his favourite opening partner

Having had the opportunity to open the batting alongside several stalwarts of Indian cricket, Virender Sehwag has had remarkable opening partnerships with them. In his show 'Viru ki Baithak', a fan asked the Najafgarh-born cricketer to name his favourite opening partner.

While he has had memorable stints with Gautam Gambhir and Sourav Ganguly throughout his career, he named legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar as his preferred partner. Sehwag opined that the bowlers would go after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar, while he would quietly pile on the runs from the other end.

He compared Sachin to the king of the jungle and revealed he got a feeling that he was walking alongside a lion while going to bat with him. The two have opened the innings for India in some of the most iconic limited-overs matches, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final. The two have stepped in to open in 93 innings and have scored a staggering 3,919 runs at a healthy average of 42.13 with 12 century stands. The Sachin-Sehwag pair will surely go down as an iconic one in Indian cricket history.

Virender Sehwag's new digital show

'Viru ki Baithak' featuring Sehwag is an interesting show where the ex-cricketer analyses the matches of Dream11 IPL 2020 in his own signature style. He recently introduced a new segment where he picks up fan questions towards the end of the show and provides answers to them. The show has gained immense popularity within a very short period of time as fans are loving this new avatar of their favourite cricketer.

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram

