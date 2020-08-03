Rohit Sharma Opens Up Candidly About Not Liking The Word 'fans' For His Supporters

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has always talked about the importance of fans. Recently, the Mumbai Indians captain had shared the moment he realised the importance of fans. Rohit Sharma had mentioned that after India defeated Australia in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup, their team hotel was full of fans dancing and celebrating the victory. Rohit Sharma had revealed that he hadn’t seen anything like that before, and on that day he realised how important fans are to Indian cricket.

The Mumbai Indians skipper also credited his performances to cricket fans, concluding that it is their passion and love that keeps the team going. Now, Rohit Sharma has again paid tribute to his fans, while also discussing the reason behind his dislike for the word when it comes to addressing his supporters.

Rohit Sharma Twitter: Mumbai Indians skipper doesn’t like the word ‘fans’

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Rohit Sharma had announced that he will be holding a special Q&A session on his Twitter account to commemorate the occasion. The Mumbai Indians batsman asked his fans to send in their questions using the #AskRo hashtag. One of the questions that the 33-year-old chose to answer was one that asked the player to share a message for his fans.

While answering the question, Rohit Sharma talked about how he loves his fans, and that he would like to address his supporters as 'friends' instead. Sharing the reason behind it, Rohit Sharma said that his fans have played a big role in his career and he will need their support moving forward as well. The player then concluded that without fans, there will be none of them.

Rohit Sharma during his Twitter Q&A gave several other interesting answers as well. On being asked a question about which retired Mumbai Indians player he would bring back to the team, the Hitman admitted that he would get Shaun Pollock and Sachin Tendulkar back to the side. The player also spoke about India’s World Cup campaign in 2019, as he mentioned that his favourite hundred from the tournament was his century against South Africa, due to the challenging conditions and the strong bowling attack.

Rohit Sharma will be seen leading Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 19, with the date for the IPL 2020 final being November 10. Rohit Sharma will be looking to lead his Mumbai Indians side to a record fifth title victory late this year.

Image Courtesy: PTI