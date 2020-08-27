Rohit Sharma Congratulates Virat Kohli On Fatherhood; See Tweet

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently announced that he and his wife Anushka Sharma are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. The veteran batsman took to social media account on Thursday, August 27 to confirm his imminent fatherhood. While the announcement evoked a host of congratulatory messages on social media from several of his Team India colleagues like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Cheteshwar Pujara among others.

Anushka Sharma pregnant: Virat Kohli breaks the internet with surprise announcement

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Anushka Sharma pregnant: Rohit Sharma congratulates his skipper, Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are known for sharing a good camaraderie, both on and off the field. Fans were taken aback for a while as hours went by since Kohli’s ‘Anushka Sharma pregnant’ announcement without any social media engagement by the Mumbai Indians skipper. However, Rohit Sharma did end up sharing his wishes late in the afternoon. In his caption, the Indian opening batsman wrote: “Congratulations to you both”, before wishing them good luck for a “new innings”.

Rohit Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli’s ‘Anushka Sharma pregnant’ post

Congratulations to you both. Best wishes for the new innings. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 27, 2020

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are now slated to represent their respective franchises in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Rohit Sharma will lead the Mumbai Indians in their title defence campaign, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be on the hunt for their maiden IPL title. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will run till November 10 and will be played across three venues in the UAE. The IPL 2020 season will mark the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, as well as the rest of the Indian team members back onto the field after a gap of seven months.

IPL 2020 dates announced

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

