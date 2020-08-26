Virat Kohli's Latest Workout Video Shared By RCB On Social Media: Watch

As all cricketers spend time in their hotel rooms due to isolation protocols ahead of the IPL 2020, many have already started preparing for the tournament. Several cricketers such as Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma shared videos of themselves practising from the confines of their hotel rooms. Now, RCB’s social media handles have also shared a clip of skipper Virat Kohli, who has resorted to using his balcony effectively as he completes his isolation period.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli trains at hotel balcony

RCB shared a 15-second clip of Virat Kohli working out ahead of the IPL 2020. The training montage clip features the RCB skipper performing a series of exercises with his weights, using the balcony of his hotel room as a makeshift gym. Sharing the video, RCB tweeted that everyone should seize the day, welcoming fans to Virat Kohli’s gym.

Virat Kohli isn’t the first RCB squad member to start training in their hotel room. When the RCB squad was quarantining in Bengaluru, RCB had shared a hilarious video of some members of the team practising in the hotel hallways. In the video clip, the cricketers were seen practising with tennis balls, while RCB wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was captured skipping outside his hotel room.

Fans react to Virat Kohli workout video

good to see KING KOHLI in balcony gym !!! love you @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/bZFNtmxjhf — Shanmukhi Sai K (@Viratian_182003) August 26, 2020

After Kohli’s workout video was shared online, several fans reacted to it as well. Some fans praised the cricketer for his physique, claiming that the RCB skipper seems to have become leaner during the lockdown. Other fans appealed to the batsman to guide RCB to their first-ever IPL title this year. HIlariously, a fan also trolled the batsman for using lighter weights while exercising.

Well my least dumbbell weight is 15, Virat is working out with 10KG dumbbell seriously? 😳 — Chay (@ltsChaitanya) August 26, 2020

Despite players having to stay away from each other due to safety guidelines, it looks like the RCB squad have begun their preparations for the IPL 2020. After landing in the United Arab Emirates, the team held its first virtual meeting which involved Mike Hesson, Virat Kohli and Simon Katich welcoming the team via video call. During the team meeting, Virat Kohli also stressed on the importance of adhering to the safety guidelines in place for IPL 2020.

The RCB skipper, who will be hoping to lead his side to their first IPL victory, said that he expects everyone to be on the same page when it comes to securing the bubble at all times and making sure nothing is compromised.

After the players complete their isolation period and the required number of COVID-19 tests, they will be allowed to enter IPL 2020’s bio bubble and begin training. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19, with the final of the competition set to take place on November 10. The 13th edition of the tournament will be played across three venues; Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Image Courtesy: RCB Twitter