Rohit Sharma Enters The 400-club After Hitting A Maximum In The Series Decider

Rohit Sharma proved why he is arguably the best in white-ball cricket especially in T20Is as he reached a new milestone in the series-deciding third and final T20I against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma, who is the only player to score more than three centuries (4) in T20 cricket became the first Indian batsman to hit 400 sixes in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma enters the 400-club

This happened on the very first delivery of the third over bowled by left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotterell. The Windies pacer who had bowled a fuller outside off was dispatched into the fence effortlessly by the 'Hitman' which was also the first six of the contest. By the virtue of this big hit, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain brought up his 400th six in international cricket.

Rohit is the only Indian to have entered the 400-club. Meanwhile, Sharma also is the third-highest six-hitter in international cricket. He is currently behind West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476).

Apart from Rohit Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

Winner takes it all

India and West Indies have headed to Mumbai with the series on the line which is currently tied at 1-1. The Men In Blue had drawn first blood in Hyderabad with a six-wicket win riding on skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 94 which is also his highest individual score in the shortest format. The Caribbeans settled scores in the following match at Trivandrum with an emphatic eight-wicket win. Opener Lendl Simmons who was dropped early on went on to score a match-winning unbeaten 67. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first.

