Rohit Sharma Highlights Key Factor Ahead Of India Vs England Semifinal Clash

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has highlighted a key factor for their upcoming semifinal clash against England at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit, while speaking at the post-match presentation, said the key for India will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. He said that in order for India to win the crucial encounter, they will have to adjust quickly and plan accordingly. Rohit further added that it will be a high-pressure match for them, calling England a good side.

"The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. We have played a game there recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They have been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it will be a great contest. We do not want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do. It is going to be a high-pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly," Rohit said.

Earlier in the day, India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs in their final Super 12 match to move on top of the Group 2 points table. Suryakumar Yadav played a vital role with the bat to help India post a mammoth total on the board. India scored 186/5 in 20 overs courtesy of a 61-run knock from Suryakumar. KL Rahul also contributed with his second consecutive half-century of the tournament. Indian bowlers then bowled Zimbabwe out for 115 runs in 17.2 overs to win the match by a huge margin.

T20 World Cup 2022: Semifinals

India is scheduled to play the semifinal against England on November 10. Pakistan is the other team that has qualified for the semifinals of the ongoing T20 World Cup from Group 2. The Men in Green are slated to face the Group 1 topper New Zealand in the first semifinal clash on November 9. Pakistan made it to the next stage after the Netherlands handed South Africa a shock defeat in their final encounter on Sunday. Pakistan then beat Bangladesh to advance to the semis.

Image: BCCI