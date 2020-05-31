Rohit Sharma 'honoured & Humbled' After Khel Ratna Nomination; Thanks BCCI

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday thanked BCCI after being nominated for nation's highest sporting award - Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020. The BCCI on Saturday nominated Rohit Sharma as its candidate for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for an outstanding 2019, while the likes of Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Deepti Yadav have been shortlisted for the Arjuna Award.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI shared a video of Rohit Sharma where the Hitman said that he is extremely honoured and humbled on being nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020. He further thanked BCCI, his teammates, support staff, fans of the game and his family for sticking by him.

"I am extremely honored and humbled"- @ImRo45 on being nominated for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 🗣️🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GmHqpEvwkF — BCCI (@BCCI) May 31, 2020

READ: BCCI nominates Rohit Sharma for Khel Ratna; Ishant, Shikhar & Deepti for Arjuna Award

In a media release, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, said: "We went through a lot of data and considered various parameters before shortlisting the nominees. Rohit Sharma has set new benchmarks as a batsman and achieved scores people thought were not possible in the shorter formats of the game. We feel he is worthy of getting the prestigious Khel Ratna award for his commitment, conduct, consistency and his leadership skills. Ishant Sharma is the most senior member of the Test squad and his contribution has been vital in Indian team’s long run as the No. 1 Test side. Fast bowlers are prone to injuries and Ishant has had a fair share of them but he has fought hard to be back on the park every time. Shikhar has been consistently scoring at the top and his performances in the ICC events have been significant. Deepti is a genuine all-rounder and her contribution to the team has been vital.

READ: Ishant Sharma reveals why he had to borrow Zaheer Khan's shoes before his ODI debut

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said: "There is no bigger honour than representing your country and being nominated for national awards is a recognition of your hard work. In the last five years, Rohit Sharma has not only raised the bar with his individual performances but has also led the Indian team with distinction in Virat Kohli’s absence. Under his captaincy, India famously won the Asia Cup in UAE, the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka and registered many bilateral series wins at home. Rohit has been a perfect team-man and a mentor to youngsters. He deserves the highest sporting honour in the country. Ishant Sharma has been a warhorse while Shikhar Dhawan lifts the team's morale with his fearless approach. Deepti Sharma has contributed a lot in Indian team’s consistent showing in the big-ticket events."

READ: Ex-BCCI Treasurer says Indian Cricket still needs legendary stumper MS Dhoni's services

READ: RCB reveals the reason why the franchise opted out of auction race with CSK for MS Dhoni