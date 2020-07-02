Rohit Sharma Smashes 4th WC 2019 Hundred In India's Win Over Bangladesh On July 2: Watch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday posted a throwback video from the 2019 World Cup in England where Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant century to guide India to a 28-run win over Bangladesh. While the Virat Kohli-led side faltered at the semi-final stage, Rohit Sharma had a brilliant World Cup 2019, ending as the leading run-scorer in the tournament, which included 5 centuries.

Another #CWC19 match, another Rohit Sharma hundred 🙌#OnThisDay last year, Mustafizur Rahman claimed a five-for in a losing cause as India sealed a 28-run win over Bangladesh.



Log in to the ICC vault for exclusive extended highlights of the game 🎥

Rohit Sharma centuries in World Cup

Coming to the Rohit Sharma centuries in the tournament, the Mumbai batsman started the campaign with an unbeaten 122 against South Africa, before scoring 57 against Australia. The Rohit Sharma centuries that followed were against Pakistan (140 runs), England (102 runs), Bangladesh (104 runs) and Sri Lanka (103 runs).

ICC relives Rohit Sharma's innings against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma had a dream World Cup 2019, scoring 648 runs in 9 games at an average of 81.00. During the tournament, he became the first batsman in World Cup history to score five centuries in a single edition. Despite scoring heavily during the tournament, he still ended up short of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup record for the most runs scored by a batsman in a single edition.

In the match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli won the toss in Birmingham and opted to bat. Openers KL Rahul (77) and Rohit Sharma (104) provided India with a solid start, stitching a mammoth 180-run partnership for the first wicket before being dismissed. Virat Kohli failed to convert his start into a big score and was dismissed for 27-ball 26 runs. Rishabh Pant (48 runs) and MS Dhoni (35 runs) contribution at the end helped India post 314 for 9 in their stipulated 50 overs.

Bangladesh, in reply, got off to a decent start before they lost wickets at regular intervals as Indian bowlers restricted their opponents to 286 runs in 48 overs. Jasprit Bumrah bagged four wickets while Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal also took a wicket each for India. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan (66 runs) and Mohammad Saifuddin (51*) were the top scorers.

Rohit Sharma stats

Coming to the Rohit Sharma stats, the 30-year-old Rohit has so far played in 224 ODIs, scoring 9115 runs at an average of 49.27 with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties. His highest score is 264, which is a world record. He has also played in 32 Tests, scoring 2141 runs.

(IMAGE: ICC/ TWITTER)