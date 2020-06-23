Rohit Sharma Lauded By Ex-Deccan Teammate RP Singh For 13 Years In International Cricket

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed 13 years in international cricket on Tuesday, June 23. He made his debut against Ireland in an ODI at Belfast’s Civil Service Cricket Club Ground. Rohit Sharma is now widely regarded as one of the best modern-day batsmen in the world and has already racked up several ODI and T20I batting records to his name. Former Indian pacer RP Singh, who was part of the playing XI when Sharma made his debut, recently took to social media and congratulated the veteran’s journey in Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma debut anniversary: RP Singh congratulates ex-teammate

RP Singh recently took to Twitter where he commemorated the Rohit Sharma debut anniversary. In his post, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner wrote that he was there in Sharma’s debut match and he always felt that the ‘Hitman’ had a successful future ahead. RP Singh shared an image from his playing days where he can be seen celebrating a wicket with his ex-teammate.

RP Singh’s tweet Rohit Sharma debut anniversary

13 years later, with 364 international games for india in all formats! I was there in his debut match where he didn't get opportunity to bat but always felt #Hitman would be super hit!@ImRo45 #13YearsOfHITMAN #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ffza83UYqP — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 23, 2020

Even though Rohit Sharma made his debut in Ireland June 2007, he rose to mainstream success at the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa a few months later. Along with RP Singh, he was an integral member of the ‘Men in Blue’ side which lifted the trophy on September 24 by defeating Pakistan in the final. Apart from representing India on the international stage, Rohit Sharma and RP Singh also shared the same dressing room in the first three seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit Sharma and RP Singh’s IPL success under Adam Gilchrist

In IPL, the two cricketers played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers between 2008 and 2010. While they finished at the bottom of the table in the inaugural season, they won the trophy in 2009 under the spirited leadership of veteran Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist. Much like for India at the 2007 T20 World Cup, then-budding cricketers Rohit Sharma and RP Singh performed admirably well for Deccan Chargers in IPL 2009. While Sharma ended up winning the ‘Emerging Player of the Tournament’, the premier pacer bagged the Purple Cap for his 23-wicket tally.

Image credits: RP Singh Twitter