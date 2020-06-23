Rohit Sharma's Secret Of Success As IPL Captain Revealed By MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has emerged as one of the best batsmen in the world. The right-hander has been consistently scoring runs for India since the past decade. Besides his explosive batting, Rohit Sharma has also gone from strength to strength due to his great captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2020: Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason behind Rohit Sharma's success as IPL captain

Rohit Sharma and his sharp leadership skills have won a lot of accolades in the past few years. The charismatic India opener is the most successful captain in the history of the cash-rich league as he has led his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians to four titles in just seven years. Now, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed Rohit Sharma's secret of success.

While speaking on Sony Ten 'Pit Stop', Mahela Jayawardene said that Rohit Sharma might come across as an instinctive captain but all his decisions are weighed carefully after gathering a lot of information about opponents. Jayawardene added that even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, but that information is there.

The former Sri Lanka captain said that Rohit Sharma comes and asks questions. He also said that sometimes when he walks into the team room to do some analysing, he sees Rohit Sharma and the team analyst just looking through certain things. He further said that Rohit Sharma gets those little snippets from them, so he is prepared. Jayawardene reckoned that as long as one is prepared, proactive and instinctively making those calls, that's all that he can ask from Rohit Sharma, who is brilliant at it.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma opens up on Ricky Ponting's influence on his career

Recently, the Mumbai Indians captain spoke on the former Australia captain's influence on him and Mumbai Indians during his stint with the franchise. Rohit Sharma was involved in an Instagram live session with India teammate R Ashwin where the duo reminisced about the 2013 India-Australia match when the former scored his first ODI double century.

Rohit Sharma was named captain of Mumbai Indians midway through the tournament after Ricky Ponting decided to step down. Rohit Sharma said being with him and how he handled the team in the first six games and even before that was commendable. He added that Ponting was the first one to arrive in India, much before any other domestic player also. One could see his passion and energy. He wanted to feel the team, he wanted to come and understand each and everybody.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about Ricky Ponting's man-management skills. Sharma spoke about a bonding session under Ponting’s captaincy, where the team was divided into groups of four, and he was with Ponting and two young domestic players. Rohit Sharma added that Ponting told those two youngsters that he had watched their videos and lauded their game. He motivated them by saying that they can go a long way if they can handle the pressure. Rohit Sharma further said that Ponting became player-cum-coach after that and he was always there to help him. He added that Ponting always stood in front to take responsibility if there was any issue or whatever.

IMAGE COURTESY: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM