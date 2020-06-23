Rohit Sharma Trolls Harbhajan Singh For His Expression In International Yoga Day Post

India cricketer Rohit Sharma has been immensely active on social media since the India lockdown due to the COVID-19. The right-handed batsman is either conducting Instagram live sessions or is seen posting hysterical comments on his teammates' posts. Rohit Sharma was back at it once again as he left a comment on Harbhajan Singh's latest Instagram post that left everyone in splits.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's comment on Harbhajan Singh's post leaves everyone in splits

Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram and posted a picture of him along with wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya doing Yoga on account of International Yoga Day. As soon as Harbhajan Singh posted the photo, fans flooded the post with heart-warming comments. However, one comment that stole the light was made by Rohit Sharma.

The India opener commented on the post, teasing Harbhajan Singh for his facial expression. as he wrote, "Saas chodo bhaju pa (Breathe out)". Both Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh share great camaraderie as they have played together for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh win IPL titles for Mumbai Indians

Although he now plays for CSK, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma were in the same team as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting when Mumbai Indians won their first IPL title in 2013. Harbhajan and Rohit, in a recent Instagram live session together, revisited memories of playing together and winning three titles with Mumbai Indians. However, Harbhajan feels CSK has a better dressing room atmosphere and philosophy than MI, being completely different from each other.

While Harbhajan mended his relationship with former rival Ricky Ponting at MI, the Mumbai Indians captain spoke on the former Australia captain's influence on him and Mumbai Indians during his stint with the franchise. Rohit Sharma said being with him and how he handled the team in the first six games in the 2013 season and even before that was commendable. He added that Ponting was the first one to arrive in India, much before any other domestic player also. One could see his passion and energy. He wanted to feel the team, he wanted to come and understand each and everybody.

Rohit Sharma also spoke about Ricky Ponting's man-management skills. Sharma spoke about a bonding session under Ponting’s captaincy, where the team was divided into groups of four, and he was with Ponting and two young domestic players. Rohit Sharma added that Ponting told those two youngsters that he had watched their videos and lauded their game. He motivated them by saying that they can go a long way if they can handle the pressure. Rohit Sharma further said that Ponting became player-cum-coach after that and he was always there to help him. He added that Ponting always stood in front to take responsibility if there was any issue or whatever.

