Rohit Sharma Lauds BCCI For 'smooth & Safe' Conduct Of The Recently-concluded IPL 2020

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma hailed the efforts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the "smooth and safe" conduct of this year's marquee tournament. Mumbai who were the defending champions successfully defended their title after registering a convincing win over the first-time finalists Delhi at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

'Have to admire': Rohit Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Hitman' wrote that one has to admire the commitment & discipline shown by both the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the BCCI crew for the smooth and safe conduct of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after which Team India's limited-overs vice-captain gave a big round of applause to all the eight franchises that had participated in the mega event for creating a safe biosecure bubble for teams and family

Have to admire the commitment & discipline shown by @ipl and @BCCI crew for the smooth and safe conduct of the #IPL2020. Also a big hand to all 8 franchise for creating a safe bio secure bubble for teams and family 👏 👏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 12, 2020

READ: Rohit Sharma Comes Up With A Quirky Reply For Critics After Mumbai Rewrite History

Mumbai win their record fifth title

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over, it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line with 8 balls to spare.

READ: India Vs Australia: Team India Land Down Under For Upcoming Two-month Extravaganza

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.