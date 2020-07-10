Rohit Sharma Makes Daughter Samaira Wear Sunglasses In Latest Instagram Post

During the lockdown, several Indian cricketers have taken to social media to share what they’re up to. One of them is Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who has regularly been sharing updates about his life about his daily routine. Rohit Sharma has been spending time with his family and has shared several posts featuring them. In his latest post, the opening batsman has shared an adorable picture with Samaira, his daughter.

Rohit Sharma shares picture with daughter Samaira

Rohit Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his daughter. In the picture, the Mumbai Indians captain can be seen with his daughter in his arms. The duo seems to be sharing a great moment, where the Rohit Sharma daughter is wearing glasses and is seen laughing with the Mumbai Indians captain. In the caption of the post made by Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain took the opportunity to say that his daughter wears sunglasses better than 'Dada' (him).

Ever since the Mumbai Indians captain posted the picture, it has since gone viral on social media, garnering over a million likes. Even former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reacted to the post. The former cricketer said that the post is more than kepke, it’s kepage while commenting on the Rohit Sharma post with a laughing emoji.

Throughout the lockdown, the Mumbai Indians captain has been sharing updates from his home. Several of the pictures also give a sneak peek into the Rohit Sharma house, while some of them have been posted with Rohit Sharma wife Ritika. The Mumbai Indian captain has been posting pictures of him working out and spending time with his family.

Rohit Sharma house: Instagram posts has several moments with Rohit Sharma daughter

Rohit Sharma has posted about her daughter Samaira in the past as well. A few weeks ago, the Mumbai Indians captain had shared a video of the duo playing together inside a trampoline. In the video shared by the cricketer, Samaira was seen running around her father, laughing loudly. Rohit Sharma shared the video on Instagram, saying in the caption that such days will not come back.

The player recently expressed his satisfaction at seeing international cricket resume with the England vs West Indies series. The Mumbai Indians captain took to Twitter, saying that cricket is back with positive scenes coming from the UK. Rohit Sharma also said that it was great to see cricket finally being played. While concluding, the vice-captain of the Indian team wished both the teams luck, while saying he couldn’t wait to be out there himself.

Image Courtesy: instagram/rohitsharma45