Rohit Sharma Makes Wife Ritika Work Out With Him In Dubai Hotel; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is currently self-isolating in Dubai according to the safety protocols ahead of the IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians skipper has travelled to the United Arab Emirates along with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira. Following several other cricketers, Rohit Sharma has now also taken to social media to share a video of himself working out in his hotel room, albeit with a twist.

Rohit Sharma exercises with Ritika Sajdeh ahead of IPL 2020

Taking to social media, Rohit Sharma shared a video of himself working out in his Dubai hotel room. However, the Mumbai Indians skipper, who was recently conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, wasn’t training alone. On the video shared by Rohit Sharma, he is seen performing a series of exercises along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. The video begins with the husband-wife duo performing squats, after which they perform several other exercises such as lunges, burpees and push-ups. Rohit Sharma, while posting the video, captioned it by saying that the duo is stronger together.

Yuzvendra Chahal comes up with a hilarious reply to Rohit Sharma’s post

After the Mumbai Indians skipper shared the video, Yuzvendra Chahal was quick to come up with a cheeky comment. The RCB bowler, who is self-isolating himself ahead of IPL 2020, trolled the batsman as he asked whether Ritika Sajdeh will be opening in the IPL 2020 along with him. Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reacted to Rohit Sharma’s video as well, as he praised the couple for their teamwork.

In addition to the cricketers, several fans reacted to the Mumbai Indians skipper’s video as well. Fans asked Rohit Sharma to keep his family safe, while also appealing to the cricketer to help Mumbai Indians win their fifth IPL title.

Kya baat hai classic ... shabbas Rohit and Rhitika — Sunandan Lele (@sunandanlele) August 25, 2020

Good luck captain for a sucessful defence of the IPL title. — Uday Mehta (@Uday_B_Mehta) August 25, 2020

The IPL 2020 begins on September 19, with the official schedule of matches yet to be announced soon. With all teams having travelled to the UAE, the cricketers are currently self-isolating in hotel rooms for six days. Following the required number of COVID-19 tests, the cricketers testing negative for the virus will be allowed to enter IPL 2020’s bio-bubble, with training scheduled to begin after that. In the meantime, several cricketers have already started training from the confines of their hotel rooms. Many franchises and the players themselves have shared clips of them keeping their fitness levels up during the isolation period.

Image Courtesy: Rohit Sharma Twitter