Rohit Sharma Posts Adorable Picture With Wife Ritika Sajdeh To Cheer Up Fans On Instagram

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been spending the lockdown period with his family. The Mumbai Indians skipper has been keeping his fans updated on his fitness regime, while also interacting with them via Q&As. Rohit Sharma has also been spending time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira, with their family pictures all over their social media accounts. Now, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh have combined to share an adorable post, which was posted by the Mumbai Indians batsman on Instagram.

Also Read: 'It's Almost Time': Premier Pacer Jasprit Bumrah All Geared Up For IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh get together for adorable Instagram post

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Sharma shared a picture of himself along with Ritika Sajdeh, in which his wife is seen imitating his training pose. On the left is a picture from pre-coronavirus times, in which Rohit Sharma is seen striking a funny post while training, in which his legs are crossed and his arms make an ‘S’. On the right, Ritika Sajdeh is seen imitating her husband’s pose to the tee. Sharing a picture of herself from indoors, Ritika Sajdeh is seen wearing a night suit and copying Rohit Sharma’s training pose.

Also Read: Aaron Finch Looking Forward To Playing Under Virat Kohli's Leadership In IPL 2020

While sharing the picture, Rohit Sharma captioned the image saying that he and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were two weirdos in love. Soon after the Mumbai Indians player posted the picture, Ritika Sajdeh reacted to it with hilarious comments. Ritika Sajdeh wrote that owing the weirdness is key, while also jokingly adding that Doritos are also important. Fans seemed to love the picture of Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh imitating each other, as they left their reactions of the post. Several fans called the couple cute, while many posted heart emojis as well to express their liking.

Also Read: PSL 2020's Media Rights Income Lesser Than Any IPL 2020 Team's Expense On Player Salaries

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action in the IPL 2020, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL dates have been confirmed by the organizers, with the IPL 2020 scheduled to start on September 19 and go on till November 10. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Mumbai Indians side in the tournament and will be hoping to guide the franchise to a record fifth title victory later this year.

Being a regular during games, it is likely that Ritika Sajdeh will accompany Rohit Sharma during IPL 2020. In addition to announcing the IPL dates, the BCCI as part of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has announced that it will allow families of players to travel with them.

Also Read: BCCI Snubs Vivo Amid Severe Backlash, Confirms Suspension Of Sponsorship For IPL 2020

Image Courtesy: instagram/rohitsharma45