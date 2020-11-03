Rohit Sharma Names Best-ever Mumbai Memory In Dream11 IPL; Watch Video

The Mumbai franchise has had a glorious Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign, winning 9 and losing just 4 matches so far. The Men in Blue are topping the points table (18 points) with a game to go. Mumbai became the first team to qualify for the playoffs courtesy of their brilliant performances throughout the season. Rohit Sharma's men who have taken the ongoing season by storm recently added another feather to their cap.

Rohit Sharma names his favourite memories with the Mumbai franchise

On Saturday, October 31, when Mumbai took the field to play against Delhi in Match 51 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai, they became the first franchise in the league's history to play 200 matches. They are followed by Bangalore, who have played 194 matches in the IPL. Mumbai are the most successful franchise in the IPL with a record four titles to their name.

Mumbai's 200th match was indeed a memorable one as they beat Delhi comprehensively by nine wickets. After their thumping victory, the official Twitter handle of the franchise took to the micro-blogging site and uploaded a video where their skipper Rohit Sharma recalls some of the best memories he has had with the franchise.

Rohit picked several memories such as Mumbai's record chase of 190 in 14.4 overs during the 2014 season, which helped them qualify for the playoffs. He also named Kieron Pollard's incredible catch of Kevon Cooper in the same season as well as their first Dream11 IPL triumph in 2013 among his best memories.

However, when it came to his personal favourite memory of Mumbai, Rohit said that watching Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting go out to bat together for Mumbai is his favourite memory. The two cricketing stalwarts played the 2013 season together for the Mumbai where they opened for the franchise.

Speaking about the same, Rohit reckoned that it was an unreal scene to watch them bat together. He added that all these years we had only watched them bat against each other, but to watch them bat together for one team was a great experience. Although Tendulkar and Ponting did not put up any major partnerships, it paved the way for Rohit to becoming the captain of the team mid-season, replacing Ponting, who also dropped himself from the side. Tendulkar retired from all forms of cricket 6 months after Mumbai's first-ever IPL title triumph.

Meanwhile, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma has been out of action in the ongoing Dream11 IPL since the league match against Punjab on October 18 where he suffered a hamstring injury. There hasn't been any update by the franchise about the extent of the Rohit Sharma injury or any confirmation of his return. The elegant right-hander was subsequently rested from the Indian squad that will travel to Australia for a long tour. After the squad was announced, it was revealed that the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit Sharma before taking a final call.

