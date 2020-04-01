Rohit Sharma Names Favourite IPL Coach Of All-time In Conversation With Kevin Pietersen

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors in order to contain the deadly virus and cricketers are no exception. While cricketers have quarantined themselves, they are taking this time off and have been extremely active on social media. Cricketers are involved in Q and A sessions, Twitter interactions and Instagram live sessions for example.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 could be held from September-November 2020 if T20 WC gets cancelled: Reports

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen is one such sportsperson who has been quite active on social media. The former flamboyant batsman was seen interacting with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session. Both Kevin Pietersen and Rohit Sharma spoke on several topics where the Mumbai Indians captain answered all the questions candidly.

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on ex-Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting

During the chat, Kevin Pietersen also asked Rohit Sharma about his favourite coach ever and the latter took the name of legendary former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting. Rohit Sharma said that Ricky Ponting to him was magic. Rohit Sharma further said that the way Ricky Ponting handled the team when he was captain for the first half of the tournament in the IPL 2013 and then he gave the captaincy to him mid-way through the tournament was commendable and takes a lot of guts. Rohit Sharma added that he can only imagine Ricky Ponting doing that.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Steve Smith likely to lose out on ₹12.5 crore deal for second time since 2018

Rohit Sharma also praised Ponting for being involved with the team as a support staff after relinquishing his captaincy duties. Rohit Sharma added that he played a supporting role to all the players and especially youngsters in the team and he was guiding him through captaincy. Rohit Sharma concluded saying that he got to learn a lot from him.

Rohit Sharma has been an exceptional leader in the IPL himself as he led Mumbai Indians to four IPL titles in seven years. He is the most successful captain in the IPL. Rohit Sharma has played 188 IPL games and has amassed 4898 runs at an impressive average of 31.60. Rohit Sharma also has scored one century and 36 half-centuries.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 cancellation unlikely to make MS Dhoni retire from cricket: Brad Hogg

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians play virtual match on Twitter against CSK on Mar 29 at 8 PM

Rohit Sharma donation to fight coronavirus

Rohit Sharma has recently contributed to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund as India fights against the deadly coronavirus disease. The Mumbai batsman has pledged approximately ₹45 lakh and is one of the many athletes who contributed immensely to the Relief Fund. Rohit Sharma also contributed ₹25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, ₹5 lakh to an NGO called Feeding Idea while donating a further ₹5 lakh for the Welfare of Street Dogs. The Mumbai Indians skipper has also urged his fans and followers to stay indoors amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICCCRICKET.COM