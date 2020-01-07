Sanjay Manjrekar's Take On Protests Over JNU Violence Challenged By Yogeshwar Dutt

Sanjay Manjrekar who has often found himself ruffling the Twitteratis' feathers when he airs his views on Cricket and other matters has is now locked in a social media one-on-one against Yogeshwar Dutt, this time after he'd commented on the protests following the violence at the JNU campus.

Yogeshwar Dutt disagrees with Sanjay Manjrekar

Many celebrities have been commenting on the brutal attack in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi which had taken place on Sunday and among them was Sanjay Manjrekar. Manjrekar took to the micro-blogging site and wrote 'Well done Mumbai!'' The former Indian batsman had made this comment in support of the protests that are happening in Mumbai which were organized in support of the university's students.

However, Manjrekar's comment did not go down well with the 2012 Olympic bronze medal-winning freestyle wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt who took to social media and posted an image of a woman holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard. The BJP Haryana polls candidate told the cricketer-turned-commentator that this was also the truth of this Mumbai performance and asked him what he had to say about such people.

The JNU violence

Massive violence was reported inside Delhi's JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) campus on Sunday, following which statements of condemnation have come from every direction. Sources have reported that a mob of masked persons gathered inside the campus with lathis and rods, thrashing students and faculty members and destroying campus property. JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh was also injured, being discharged from the hospital on Monday morning.

'Free Kashmir' posters seen in Mumbai protest

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a turn when a 'Free Kashmir' poster surfaced there. Following this, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took on Uddhav Thackeray, asking him if he'd allow this.

